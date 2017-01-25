The easiest way to improve your
posture and overall wellbeing
The easiest way to improve your
posture and overall wellbeing
Good posture has been clinically proven to
Decrease Back Pain
Improve Productivity
Boost Overall Wellbeing
Good posture has been proven to
Decrease Back Pain
Improve Productivity
Boost Overall Wellbeing
Find the perfect posture
trainer for your back.
Specifically designed for ease of use & simplicity to
deliver successful results in less than two weeks.
Find the perfect posture
trainer for your back.
Specifically designed for ease of use & simplicity to
deliver successful results in less than two weeks.
What our users say
See more
verified reviews
THE UPRIGHT PRO
Medically-backed wearable device to improve posture
includes: Upright PRO, docking station,
60 adhesives, USB cable
$129.95
THE UPRIGHT GO
Posture trainer on the go
Shipping: Summer 2017
Also available on:
See full reseller list
THE UPRIGHT PRO
Medically-backed wearable device to improve posture
includes: Upright PRO, docking station,
60 adhesives, USB cable
$129.95
THE UPRIGHT GO
Posture trainer on the go
Shipping: Summer 2017
Also available on:
THE EFFORTLESS WAY TO CORRECT YOUR POSTURE
2 weeks to a new, confident, healthier you
1
Turn it on
2
Put it on
3
Immediate posture feedback
We Got Your Back
Alignment for your body. mind, & soul
Press & Go
Press the button then put it on
your back as simple as that
Personalized
Custom training plan fits
your unique profile
As Active As You Are
Whether you're sitting
standing, walking or driving
Visualize Your Progress
Review your stats, history and
usage on the app
Stunning Minimal Design
Made from the finest materials
and just plain gorgeous
BioFeedback Loop
Don't sit up straight, UPRIGHT
trains your body to stay that way
We Got Your Back
Alignment for your body. mind, & soul
Press & Go
Press the button then put it on
your back as simple as that
Personalized
Custom training plan fits
your unique profile
As Active As You Are
Whether you're sitting
standing, walking or driving
Visualize Your Progress
Review your stats, history and
usage on the app
Stunning Minimal Design
Made from the finest materials
and just plain gorgeous
BioFeedback Loop
Don't sit up straight, UPRIGHT
trains your body to stay that way
Get Perfect Posture Today
In-app live support
30-day money back guarantee
One year warranty
Get Perfect Posture Today
In-app live support
30-day money back guarantee
One year warranty
The complete solution to improve your posture
Lower and upper back slouching
Strengthens core muscles
Only smart posture trainer smart enough to learn your back
Trains your muscles to work efficiently & fights fatigue
The complete solution to improve your posture
Lower and upper back slouching
Strengthens core muscles
Only smart posture trainer smart enough to learn your back
Trains your muscles to work efficiently & fights fatigue
Personal training program cutomized to you
Complete your 15-60 min daily goals while at work, home or walking the dog
Get your UPRIGHT PRO today at: